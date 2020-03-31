Howard County Executive comments on first coronavirus deaths

“The Howard County Health Department [has] confirmed the first deaths in Howard County due to coronavirus. The victims, both males, 90 and 75 years old, had underlying health conditions,” said County Executive Calvin Ball.

“Today our hearts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the departed. We wish them peace in the midst of their grief,” Ball. “With the passing of these residents, the impact of coronavirus on our community has become deadly and we must refocus and reinforce our efforts to stop the spread by staying at home, social distancing and limiting interactions with others. Howard County government, our partners at the state and federal levels, as well as our community stakeholders are united to fight this virus and provide support and resources to all our residents during this difficult time. We will get through this with collective action, compassion, and kindness.”

Resources and updated information on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Howard County can be found online at www.howardcountymd.gov/coronavirus.

“Today our hearts are heavy as we announce the loss of two of our county residents due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County Health Officer. “We share the sadness of the families whose lives are forever changed by this virus. We are reminded of how serious this disease is and how important it is to protect those most vulnerable by using the mitigation strategies with which we have become familiar.”