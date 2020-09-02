Howard County entering Phase 3 reopening

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced this evening that Howard County will move forward with Governor Hogan’s modified Phase 3 plan of reopening effective Friday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. This includes the opening of enclosed and outdoor theatres with various restrictions and the loosening of restrictions on retail and religious facilities.



“Howard County has seen significant progress in reducing our positivity rate, increasing our testing capacity, and reducing hospitalizations since June,” said Ball. “We will move forward with the modified plan the Governor laid out … but encourage our residents to still tread lightly. We are still very much in a public health crisis, and these relaxed restrictions do not mean we should let our guard down. In order to maintain our steady progress, we must continue individual preventative measures – like washing our hands, wearing masks and physically distancing.”

Effective Friday, September 4 at 5 p.m.:

Movie theatres and live entertainment venues may operate at 50% capacity or a maximum of 100 people indoor, 250 people outdoors

All retail, churches, may increase to 75% capacity