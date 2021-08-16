Howard County Economic Development Authority announces Entrepreneur Accelerator Program with M&T Bank

The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) announced the HoCo Higher: Accelerator Business program in partnership with M&T Bank. The program will teach early-stage and historically under-served entrepreneurs the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication and financial management. Top business mentors, coaches and subject matter experts will lead the intensive 10-week boot camp at no cost to participants.

Emerging and existing small business owners are invited to apply for this unique opportunity to get in financial shape and learn best practices from trusted financial insiders. Enrollment is based on a competitive application process. The 10-week program begins on September 8, 2021 and will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. at the Maryland Innovation Center in Columbia.

Applicants have the following minimum requirements:

At least two years in business operations;

Annual gross revenues of $150,000 or more; and

Be a Howard County-based business and in good standing.

Entrepreneurs selected for the program will follow a curriculum curated by M&T Bank, the region’s top small-business lender. The curriculum will include lessons on legal business formation, obtaining certifications, developing business plans, managing business and personal finances, sourcing capital, pricing strategies, risk management and business insurance, marketing strategies and more.