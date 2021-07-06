Howard County Economic Development Authority, Agriculture Land Preservation Program accepting Ag Innovation Grants

Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) and Agriculture Land Preservation Program are now accepting applications for the Howard County Agricultural Innovation Grant. The purpose of this grant is to encourage Howard County’s agricultural producers to expand or diversify their business operations.

Eligible applicants must be a crop or livestock producer or processor, agritourism or agricultural cooperative, seafood processor, or primary or secondary timber products processor. Grant values range from $1,000 up to $10,000 for research and development, production buildings, major fixtures, processing facilities and other permissible expenses.

The applicant must provide a match in funds, materials, or labor equal to the value of the grant received. Grants are issued in two cycles each year: winter and summer. Grant applications will be accepted throughout the year based on funding availability. Each application will be scored out of a total of 200 points with a one-time, first-time applicant bonus of 10 points. If a section in the application is missing information, applicants may receive zero points. The grants will be awarded according to their rank from the total score.

This is a competitive grant and not all applicants may receive funding. If you are not one of the top three applicants, you will be given the opportunity to edit your application and reapply in a future grant cycle.

Applications for the current round of grants are due no later than July 15. If you’re unable to apply for this round, applications for the next round of grants will be accepted until Jan. 15, 2022. To learn more about qualifications and to download the application, visit www.hceda.org/farm-agriculture/grants.