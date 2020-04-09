Howard County designated as virus hot spot

Howard County has been designated by Gov. Larry Hogan as a Hot Spot within Maryland, allowing the region to be a priority for federal assistance.

“With our large federal and security workforce, it is critical to ensure our region has the necessary resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “I’m grateful the governor has advocated for Howard County as we continue to face an escalating outbreak. Thank you to all our residents that have followed the stay-at-home order and been vigilant in practicing social distancing – your efforts are not going unnoticed and are having the impact needed to slow the spread.”

Ball held a press conference Wednesday, April 8, to provide updates to the community on the government response to COVID-19. The press conference is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTq3V9d14Xg&feature=youtu.be.