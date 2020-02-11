Howard County debuts Age-Friendly Community Survey

Howard County has launched its Department of Community Resources and Services (DCRS) Age-Friendly Community Survey. Part of a year-long process to gather data to develop a multi-year action plan, the survey allows residents the opportunity to provide feedback on efforts they believe will make Howard County a more livable community for all.

The anonymous survey solicits information and opinions on how residents view the availability of county resources, including housing, social participation, social services, health services, employment, volunteer and civic engagement opportunities and transportation. Results collected from the survey will help inform policymaking and planning to support active aging throughout Howard County, with an eye towards achieving equity and inclusion.

“The Age-Friendly Howard County initiative is a true collaboration among residents, government, private and nonprofit sectors and faith communities throughout Howard County to imagine new opportunities for all residents, with a special emphasis on how to ensure the community is one that enables older adults to age actively,” said DCRS Director Jacqueline Scott. “To quote the World Health Organization (WHO), to age actively is to ‘live in security, enjoy good health and continue to participate fully in society.’”

The survey is just one part of the county’s recently launched Age-Friendly Howard County initiative, a three- to five-year plan to join the AARP network of age-friendly states and communities, an affiliate of the WHO.

The survey may be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HoCoAgeFriendly until Feb. 29. For more information on Age-Friendly Howard County, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/agefriendly.