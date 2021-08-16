Howard County COVID-19 transmission reaches substantial level

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 during a seven-day rolling average.

Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21). When a local jurisdiction’s community transmission level is considered substantial or high, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated individuals:

Wear a mask indoors in public spaces to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others.

Everyday activities should be limited to reduce spread and protect the health care system.

Practice every day preventative actions, including washing your hands often, maintain six feet of physical distance, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas, cover coughs and sneezes, frequently disinfect commonly-touched surfaces.

You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.

If you’ve had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. You should isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.

Businesses and other workplaces may set their own policies to protect public health as they deem appropriate.

Regardless of community transmission level, the CDC recommends that unvaccinated individuals wear a face covering in indoor settings and situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be vaccination. Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine and not yet fully-vaccinated can visit vaccine.howardcountymd.gov for a list of community vaccination clinics in the County.

For more information and COVID-19 updates from the Health Department, including a dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases in Howard County, visit StayCOVIDSafe.howardcountymd.gov.