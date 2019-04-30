Howard County Cable TV survey underway

The Howard County government is gathering information regarding community needs and interests related to cable communications, as it prepares to negotiate new cable television franchise agreements with Comcast and Verizon.

Cable television and broadband services are continually evolving because of changes in technology and the service provider climate, and the county needs the help of its citizens in determining how current cable and broadband services affect given organizations and how they might evolve to better serve businesses and the public. For example …

● Does your organization receive cable television and broadband services now?

● If so, what aspects of these services have been beneficial to you or what needs to be improved? If not, would you desire cable and broadband services in the future? If so, what are your needs and interests related to such services?

● Regarding public, education and government) channels, has your organization used the public/community access equipment, facilities, staffing and channel for production and delivery of video programming about or sponsored by your organization?

● If so, has it been beneficial to you? If not, would use of these channels, facilities, equipment and staffing in the future? If so, how would you utilize such services?

To determine answers to these questions, Howard County has prepared a brief survey (which should take no more than 15 minutes) for organizations within the county. It can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Howard_County_Organization_Survey.