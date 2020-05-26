Howard Council passes Rental Protection Act

The Howard County Council passed Howard County’s Rental Protection & Stability Act (CB-33) as amended, prohibiting an increase of commercial and residential rent during the State of Emergency.

“We remain committed to making Howard County a place where all of our residents thrive,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. ”This much needed rental relief, which builds upon the $800,000 the County has provided to support rental assistance during the economic disruption this pandemic has caused, is critically important. I’m thankful to the County Council Members for passing the CB-33 as amended. Now more than ever, we must unite to invest in our future, and I look forward to signing this rental relief legislation.”

Ball announced $800,000 in rental assistance and eviction relief in his proposed fiscal 2021 budget in early May.