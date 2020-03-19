Howard Community College to move instruction, services online March 30

As the situation continues to evolve with coronavirus (COVID-19), Howard Community College has taken the following steps to protect faculty, staff, and students and to slow the spread of the disease:

The college remains closed for spring break through March 22. All credit and noncredit classes are canceled through March 29. Campus access is restricted.

Beginning March 30, the college will move to remote (online) delivery of instruction and services for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

The Dragon athletics teams have suspended all athletics activities for the remainder of the spring season.

All events on campus are canceled through April 27. This will be reassessed on or before this date, as new developments arise.

“The health, safety, and well-being of all faculty, staff, and students are the highest priorities as Howard Community College makes critical decisions in this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Kate Hetherington, Howard Community College president. “There continue to be unknowns as to what this new environment will mean for Howard Community College. I am committed to keeping the community informed and continuing to provide pathways to success.”

Updates to the college’s operations, and more detailed information for faculty, staff, students, and the community will be shared on the college’s coronavirus webpage at howardcc.edu/coronavirus.

