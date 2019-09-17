Howard Community College named ‘Great College to Work For’

For a record 11th consecutive year, Howard Community College has been named a Great College to Work For, according to the results of an extensive college workplace survey released this week in a special insert distributed as part of the Sept. 20 issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Howard Community College (HCC) is one of two Maryland community colleges and one of 25 community colleges nationwide to receive this year’s award.

With more than a decade of consecutive recognition, HCC is one of only two community colleges to be acknowledged every year that community colleges have been eligible. HCC received special recognition this year for its success in the following categories: facilities, workspace and security; and supervisor/department chair relationship.

“Receiving the Great Colleges to Work For recognition 11 years in a row is a testament to the commitment of faculty and staff to our shared mission of providing pathways to success,” said Dr. Kate Hetherington, president of HCC. “The supportive environment at HCC makes it a great college for faculty, staff, and students alike.”

The Great Colleges to Work For survey is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. This national program recognizes colleges and universities that receive top ratings from employees on their workplace practices and policies.

“In the private sector, it’s well documented that employee engagement influences customer satisfaction. There can be little doubt that the day-to-day experience of our faculty and staff influences the experiences of our students,” said Rich Boyer, senior consultant at ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm that administered the survey. “The institutions recognized in this year’s Great Colleges to Work For program have each found their own key ingredients to engage their faculty and staff to the ultimate benefit of their students.”

The awards are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies, and a survey administered to a random sample of HCC faculty and staff. The primary factor in determining whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

For more information and to view all of the results from this year’s survey, visit the Great Colleges Program website at https://greatcollegesprogram.com/.