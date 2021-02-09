Howard Community College gets grant from National Endowment for the Humanities

Howard Community College (HCC) is one of 21 colleges and universities nationwide to receive grant funding through the prestigious Humanities Initiatives program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The grant of $75,291 will support a three-year project that uses digital technologies to connect HCC students with peers at institutions of higher education around the world. With guidance from their professors, these bi-national teams of students will collaborate on academic projects that explore the phenomenon of globalization through the lens of the humanities. The National Endowment for the Humanities recently announced the grants.

In the first phase of the project, HCC faculty members will work with counterparts at institutions in Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana and Thailand to develop virtual exchange projects for courses in anthropology, geography, history, literature, and Spanish. Collaborative student projects will explore a wide range of humanities topics, including the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the relationship between consumer culture and environmental sustainability.

Additional humanities courses and international partners will be added in subsequent phases of the project, and all courses will satisfy requirements within the HCC general education curriculum.