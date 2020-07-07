Howard Chamber and SC Health SPV provide free masks

The Howard County Chamber received a donation of more than 10,000 protective masks from SC Health SPV, which were distributed for free to local businesses on July 2.

The donation from South Carolina based SC Health SPV was planned to support businesses that are reopening and are challenged with the new procedures.

Cole Yungmann, vice president of marketing for SC Health SPV, was on hand to present the free masks “to support hardworking and dedicated merchants so they can protect their employees and customers.”

Alex Szkaradek, president of SC Health SPV said, “God has blessed me, so I can bless others. During these unprecedented and challenging times, neighbors should help neighbors, even if we are in different states. We are very grateful that the Howard County Chamber arranged this mask giveaway to help local business.”

Leonardo McClarty, president of the Howard County Chamber, said, “COVID-19 has devastated our economy and significantly impacted our small businesses. In addition to being closed for an extended period or operating on limited hours, businesses now face increased cost as they must purchase PPE. The Chamber is appreciative of SC Health and commends them for wanting to assist Howard County businesses.