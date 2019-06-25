Howard breaks ground on new courthouse

Howard County has broken ground on the new Howard County Circuit Courthouse, at 9250 Bendix Road, Columbia. The 238,000-square-foot facility will be completed through a public-private partnership, a first for Howard County.

The existing courthouse was built 175 years ago and has numerous safety challenges that impact access to justice. Simultaneous commercial and financial close for the project was achieved in October 2018 and the new courthouse is scheduled to be completed in July 2021.

The new courthouse will feature a four-story atrium, a large entryway that will provide safety screening for those entering the building and separate hallways and elevators for prisoners. It will also include office space for the Howard County State’s Attorney, Howard County Sheriff, Howard County Bar Association, Maryland Public Defender, Clerk of the Court and Register of Wills, among others, a courtroom for a sixth judge, a larger and safer jury assembly area, and a 682-space parking garage adjacent to the building.