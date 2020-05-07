Howard Bank’s Keep It Local is back

Howard Bank’s Keep It Local small business contest is back for its second year. The contest seeks to find a local small business that goes above and beyond in their community. Businesses nominate themselves by completing a form for a chance to win $10,000. Nominations open May 4 and close May 15.

The Top 15 will be selected by a group of impartial judges and announced on June 1. The first round of voting will be open to the public until June 8.

The Top 5 businesses will advance to the second round of voting beginning on June 15 and closing on June 22. The contest winner will be announced on June 30.

For the nomination form and more information visit www.howardbank.com/KeepItLocal.