Howard Bank’s ‘Keep It Local’ contest names Top 15

Howard Bank has released the list of Top 15 small businesses vying to win $10,000 in its Keep It Local contest. The contest seeks to find a local small business that goes above and beyond in their community. The Top 15 are from Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford and Howard counties plus Baltimore City.

The first round of voting opens June 1 and ends June 8. The Top 5 businesses will advance to the second round of voting beginning on June 15 and closing on June 22. The contest winner will be announced on June 30.

To vote, visit https://bit.ly/36K4WRq