Howard Bank has announced the Top 5 finalists in its Keep It Local contest:

Charm City Books

Impact Martial Arts

Millennial Marketing

Tea by Two

Wire and Honey

To vote and find out more about the Top 5, visit www.howardbank.com/KeepItLocal. The contest seeks to find a local small business that goes above and beyond in their community. The finalists are competing for a chance to win $10,000. The voting is open until June 22 and the winner announced on June 30.