Howard Bank names winner of ‘Keep It Local’ contest

Impact Martial Arts, located in Perryville, is the winner of Howard Bank’s second annual ‘Keep It Local’ small business contest. They plan to use the $10,000 prize for new student recruitment, makeover their lobby, and sponsor a partnership with the Perryville Police Department Outreach Program to provide children access to martial arts training.

This is the second time a business from Cecil County has won the contest. In 2019, Rise ‘N Grind Cafe was the winner.

For more information on Impact Martial Arts and the contest, visit www.howardbank.com/KeepItLocal.