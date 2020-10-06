Howard asks for rehearing on FAA lawsuit

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Howard County filed a petition for rehearing, which asks the Fourth Circuit to reconsider its dismissal of the County’s Petition for Judicial Review related to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) changes to flight patterns at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

The county maintains that these changes were unlawful because they were made without public notice or comment, and environmental reviews that are required under federal law.

“We’re continuing to do the work on behalf of our residents – and we haven’t given up yet,” said Ball. “We were disappointed in the Court’s initial ruling, and this petition is a step to keep us in the fight. In the meantime, we will continue engaging with the BWI Roundtable and encourage the FAA to implement proposed changes to flight paths. We’re also urging the state of Maryland to get back on track with the Noise Abatement Plan, which has been severely delayed. Our residents deserve progress, and we will continue to pursue all options to provide relief.”