Howard announces Complete Streets Manual workshop

Howard County has completed a draft of its Complete Streets Design Manual and is offering multiple community engagement opportunities for residents and businesses to provide feedback. The Complete Streets Implementation Team will host the second of two virtual public workshops on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The second workshop will provide a technical overview of the updates to the Design Manual and will be of most interest to professionals who use the Design Manual on a regular basis and will only be held on Webex. The manual is a technical document that guides the design of county streets and will now include national best practices and context-appropriate Complete Streets concepts.

The workshop is open to the public. The public is also invited to provide feedback on the draft Design Manual through Thursday, Oct. 28, via www.surveymonkey.com/r/VSSBV3V. All comments will be considered in the final draft version of the Design Manual, which will then be posted to the project website. The final version will be presented to County Council for consideration in December. The County Council will likely vote upon the updated Design Manual in early 2022.

To attend a workshop, review the draft Design Manual, or provide feedback on the draft Manual, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/DM-updates. For more information, contact the Office of Transportation at transportation@howardcountymd.gov.