How ‘happy’ is it to be in Columbia?

WalletHub has ranked its happiest cities in America based across three key dimensions – emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment – and analyzing 31 key indicators, ranging from depression rate to income growth.

Since you’re wondering, Columbia came in at No. 74 of the list of 182 locales; Washington, D.C., was ranked No. 51 and Baltimore was No. 161.