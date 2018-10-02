Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program. Applications for the MIHU homeownership program are being accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 31.

During October, DHCD will host three MIHU workshops to explain the program’s eligibility requirements and the application process. The workshops are free and open to the public; however, registration is required. On Wednesday, Oct. 17, DHCD will host its MIHU RENTERS Information Workshop, from 6 to 8 p.m., in Room 211 of DHCD’s offices at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mihu-renters-information-workshop-tickets-50711710090.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, DHCD will host its first of two MIHU HOMEOWNERSHIP Information Workshops, from 6 to 8 p.m., in Room 211 at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, in Columbia. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mihu-homeownership-information-workshop-option-1-tickets-50711251719.

The second MIHU HOMEOWNERSHIP Information Workshop will take place on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., in Room 211 at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mihu-homeownership-information-workshop-option-2-tickets-50711491436.

For more information, contact DHCD’s Housing Opportunities Programs Division at 410-313-6318 and select option two, or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/MIHU_openenrollment.