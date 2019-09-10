Hospital receives $500K donation

Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) received a $500,000 donation from Ellicott City-residents Cyndi and Ron Gula to support the hospital’s campus construction project.

Cyndi and Ron Gula are co-founders of Columbia-headquartered cybersecurity company Tenable and now run Gula Tech Adventures, an investment firm focused on helping early stage cybersecurity companies. Cyndi Gula first became acquainted with the vision of HCGH at a health advocacy session held at the hospital for community leaders.

Howard County General Hospital’s $45 million campus construction project includes a two-story addition with a new emergency room entrance, inpatient psychiatry unit and patient observation unit as well as renovations to existing space. Construction began in 2017 and will be completed at the end of this year.

“The Gulas’ donation and the previously announced $1 million donation from The Kahlert Foundation, combined with 34 new commitments from community residents and businesses, bring the total raised to $9.2 million in support of the addition,” said Jennifer Smith, vice president of development for Howard Hospital Foundation, which supports HCGH.

Two years remain in the capital campaign with a goal of raising an additional $5.8 million. To learn more, visit HCGHofTomorrow.org.