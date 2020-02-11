Horse racing boosters praise legislation

With the introduction of leadership bills to enact the racing and community development plan that was announced in October 2019, Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Maryland’s racing industry and The Stronach Group, owner of the Maryland Jockey Club, are praising Maryland’s legislative leaders.

The expected legislation preserves the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico, enhances year-round sustainable racing at Laurel Park with state-of-the-art modern facilities and spurs community redevelopment efforts in and around Pimlico.

“Laurel Park is ideally situated to become not only a major entertainment destination and an economic driver for the state, but also the most horse-friendly racetrack and training facility in America,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman. “Passage of this legislation will make it happen.”

“Maryland is a vital partner with us in this historic and economically important industry. With their collaboration, the racing industry produces in excess of $1 billion to the economy, provides tens of thousands of jobs, support businesses and protects more than 700,000 acres of open space,” said Alan Foreman, representative of the Maryland racing industry. “This comprehensive legislation presents a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to preserve the Preakness in Baltimore City and make Maryland the epicenter of Thoroughbred racing in the country, and potentially the world. We urge the General Assembly to support this transformational plan.”

Bills will be available online at http://mgaleg.maryland.gov. Additional information, including plans and graphics, can be found at www.racingforthefuture.org.