Hopkins APL rank among ‘Best Places to Work’

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, has retained its place among Insider Pro and Computerworld’s “Best Places to Work in IT.”

Making the list for the third consecutive year, APL held its No. 11 ranking among large organizations and is ranked second overall for both training and career development.

The Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals created by IDG’s Computerworld. The publication compiles the list based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

“We’ve worked together to shape a challenging and rewarding environment at APL that promotes diversity, encourages collaboration and affords every staff member an opportunity to grow while serving the Lab and the nation,” said Michael Misumi, head of APL’s Information Technology Services Department and its chief information officer. “We embrace the idea that we’re ‘One ITSD’ at APL, and that Computerworld has again named us a best place to work in IT shows our staff members recognize and appreciate these opportunities.”

In addition to APL’s Information Technology Services Department’s $1.4 million training budget, Computerworld singled out APL’s commitment to career development by recognizing the opportunity to take and teach classes at The Johns Hopkins University that is available to staff.