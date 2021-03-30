HomeServe acquires Columbia-based ESA 

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a provider of service plans, repair and installation services for the home, has acquired Columbia-based Environmental Systems Associates (ESA) provider of residential heating and air conditioning.

Serving customers for nearly five decades, the origins of ESA can be traced back to 1972 when Mike Hendricks, an aeronautical engineer, leveraged his training with complex air flow systems to start a new HVAC business.

“Our business philosophy remains the same today as it was in 1972 when my father started the business,” said owner Michael Hendricks. “We continue to pride ourselves on our customer service, product knowledge and the application of new technologies to indoor environment and energy efficient solutions. This focus has led to ESA being named Howard County’s Best Heating and Air Conditioning Service by readers of Howard Magazine for 21 years, as well as earning the Carrier President’s Award 11 times.”

ESA joins CroppMetcalfe and FAB Electric as HomeServe’s third Greater Washington, D.C. area acquisition.