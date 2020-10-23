Home Anne Arundel County Hogan taps Rainy Day Fund for $250M business relief package

Hogan taps Rainy Day Fund for $250M business relief package

By
The Business Monthly
-
104
0
Photo courtesy Maryland government.

Governor Larry Hogan has announced a new $250 million relief package to provide assistance to businesses throughout Maryland that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative,’ which will provide funding from the Rainy Day Fund, doubles the state’s total commitment to $500 million for emergency economic relief.

Learn more about the variety of resources announced.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here