Hogan releases development plan

The Hogan administration announced the filing of a new state development plan, A Better Maryland. In 2017, Gov. Larry Hogan signed Executive Order 01.01.2017.18, directing the Maryland Department of Planning to coordinate with local governments and other stakeholders to prepare a revised state development plan.

“This new state development plan was developed to coordinate the planning needs of state agencies and local governments while encouraging Maryland to grow responsibly,” said Hogan. “This inclusive bottom-up approach listens to the needs of our communities and puts planning authority in the hands of local government, where it belongs, while balancing economic development and environmental preservation.”

The Executive Order established objectives for growing responsibly and protecting Maryland’s resources to support existing communities, create quality places, coordinate state investment, and preserve natural, cultural, historical and heritage resources.

A Better Maryland, which includes a digital resource center, can be found at abetter.maryland.gov. The website contains data, tools, and information sources intended to be a virtual library of state and local plans and related resources used to plan responsible growth and resource protection.