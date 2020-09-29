Hogan provides $10M to community colleges

Larry Hogan announced $10 million in grant awards for Maryland’s 16 community colleges to expand education opportunities and workforce development programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund is a federal grant for governors to support and assist local education agencies, higher education institutions, and other educational entities with emergency assistance due to COVID-19, and is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Hogan has committed $45.7 million in GEER funding to wide-ranging education initiatives, as well as an additional $300 million for K-12 and higher education through the CARES Act.

The grant funding will help community colleges expand workforce development courses and continue professional education that leads to government or industry certification or licensure, particularly focused on individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through loss of employment.

The act dictates that Howard Community College will receive $545,639; Anne Arundel Community College will receive $908,405 and Prince George’s Community College will receive $1,344,679.

Each college may use the funds to support any of the following activities/services:

Direct aid to students

Materials, supplies, and equipment

Curriculum

Salaries and wages

Professional development and technical training

Student recruitment, marketing, and advertising

Technology training, certification, examination and licensure fees/vouchers for programs

The Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Office of Grants Management is currently administering these awards.