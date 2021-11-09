Hogan calls special session for redistricting

Gov. Larry Hogan accepted the final certified legislative and congressional maps submitted by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission and transmitted them to the Maryland General Assembly. The governor also signed a proclamation calling for a special session of the General Assembly beginning Monday, Dec. 6 for the purpose of acting on the commission’s maps.

The new maps were formally presented to the governor by the commission’s three co-chairs, Judge Alexander Williams, Jr., Dr. Kathleen Hetherington, and Walter Olson.

Fair Legislative and Congressional Maps. The final maps submitted from the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission are available here . Pursuant to the executive order , Governor Hogan will transmit these maps—without changes—to the General Assembly.

About the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. The nine-person commission was established in January by executive order and charged with drawing fair legislative and congressional maps for the 2022 elections. The maps submitted from the commission do not take into account the residency of any incumbents or candidates for office.

Advertisement

Commission members, which included three Republicans, three Democrats, and three Independents, were selected to be independent from legislative influence, impartial, and representative of the state’s diversity and geographical, racial, and gender makeup.

During the past seven months, the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission has:

Held 36 public meetings with more than 4,000 attendees

Provided an online mapping application portal for the public to prepare and submit maps

Received a total of 86 map submissions for consideration

The Maryland General Assembly’s Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission has yet to release a single draft congressional or legislative map for citizen input.