Hogan book resets launch date

An America United and BenBella Books – the publisher of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s upcoming book – announced the schedule of Hogan’s book tour, along with a new cover, publication date and title of the book.

Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America was originally scheduled to be published on June 9. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck Maryland, Hogan delayed the publication date until July 28.

Given Hogan’s central role during the pandemic, Still Standing will now include his behind-the-scenes story of this once-in-a-generation event, offering one of the first historical accounts of how governors and the federal government responded during this crisis. As a result, the previous title of the book, Still Standing: Surviving Riots, Cancer, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America, has been updated to Still Standing: Surviving Riots, Cancer, a Global Pandemic, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America.