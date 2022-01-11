Hogan announces key department appointments

Gov. Larry Hogan has hired former Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill has been named secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, succeeding Secretary Kelly Schulz; has named Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Executive Director James Ports, Jr., secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), succeeding Secretary Greg Slater; and named William Pines, MDTA’s chief engineer, succeed Ports as MDTA’s executive director.

Gill is chairman of Columbia-based Evergreen Advisors, which was his role prior to serving as Maryland’s secretary of commerce from 2015 to 2019. He has four decades of experience in business, which includes founding Hoyt Capital, an investment and advisory firm serving startups and growth companies. He served as a member of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents from 2004 to 2009.

As MDTA’s executive director, Ports oversees all of the state’s toll facilities and the E-ZPass Maryland system. Prior to his appointment as executive director, Ports served as MDOT’s deputy secretary under two administrations. He previously served as deputy administrator for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and chief executive officer for Harford County’s transit system.

Pines has served as MDTA’s chief engineer since 2019. He has contributed to significant regional endeavors such as the District Department of Transportation’s selection committee for the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Replacement and an ongoing National Cooperative Highway Research Program panel for the evaluation of suspension bridges.

Slater has accepted an opportunity in the transportation industry out of state. Each of these appointments are effective Jan. 11.