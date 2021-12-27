Hogan announces agreements with state employee unions

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state has completed historic agreements with state employee unions that will lead to significant salary increases for law enforcement officers, firefighters, nurses, and other frontline health care workers. The governor also announced an enhanced focus on mental health resources available to state employees. In addition to these tentative agreements, the administration has offered significant salary increases to the two remaining unions, and the state looks forward to finalizing those agreements.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance (SLEOLA), BWI Airport Firefighters Local 142, and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Healthcare have all reached agreements with the state.

Employees represented by FOP, SLEOLA, and BWI Firefighters will receive a 7 percent cost of living increase effective July 1, 2022, another 5 percent cost of living increase July 1, 2023, and another 5 percent cost of living increase one year after. Additionally, eligible employees will also receive salary increments valued at approximately 3 percent each year of the agreement, and 10 days of COVID-19 leave for vaccinated employees experiencing breakthrough infections. The state has also agreed to purchase more than 60 vehicles for certain Maryland Transportation Authority officers.

Employees represented by AFT-Healthcare will receive a salary increment valued at approximately 2 percent and a $1,000 bonus in Jan. 2022, a 3 percent cost of living increase on July 1, 2022, another salary increment in 2023, 10 days of COVID-19 leave, a 2 percent cost of living on July 1, 2023, and added leave flexibility for their 36-hour workweek. Registered nurses will also receive a 6 percent increase effective July 1, 2022.

“These historic agreements are well-deserved for our hard-working state employees and they deliver on one of our top priorities – to re-fund the police and support our first responders,” said Governor Hogan. “Many of the employees of these unions are law enforcement officers and nurses – frontline heroes who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to take care of them with these agreements.”

Non-represented employees will receive a salary increment valued at approximately 2% and a $1,000 bonus in Jan. 2022, a 3% cost of living increase on July 1, 2022, another salary increment in 2023, and 10 days of COVID-19 leave.

Enhanced Focus on Mental Health. The governor also announced an enhanced focus on the mental health resources available to state employees, including MyMDCARES.

MyMDCARES is available to state employees and their dependents to provide no-cost, confidential, in-the-moment support to help with personal or professional issues that may interfere with work or family responsibilities. MyMDCARES is a robust whole-life program and “counselor on call” program that offers employees and dependents support and assistance to navigate life.

As part of this enhanced focus, there will be a new town hall-style speaker series on mental health beginning in January, with the first meeting featuring Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.