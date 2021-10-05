Hogan announces $16.8M to advance bicycle, ped projects

Gov. Larry Hogan announced $16.8 million in grants to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 42 projects across the state. As part of the package, Howard County was awarded $1.1 million in bikeways design funds for a shared-use path network along Ten Oaks Road, Guilford Road, and Route 108 (Clarksville Pike).

When completed, these paths will extend Columbia’s path network to businesses along Clarksville Pike and across Route 32.

The package includes $12.4 million in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), $1 million through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) and nearly $3.4 million in state funding through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.

The grant programs allow the state to support local partners and create new opportunities to expand Maryland’s transportation network.

The TAP grants provide funding for on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, environmental mitigation efforts, and projects that are part of the Safe Routes to School initiative.

The RTP focuses on investments that improve and preserve the statewide recreational trail network. RTP provides funds for trail construction, enhancement, repairs, and maintenance of land and water trails. The $1,027,997 in RTP awards provides funding to 14 projects, including (among others):

$83,491 to construct 2,800 feet of the new Cox Creek Community Trail in the Cox Creek Forested Conservation Easement Area in Anne Arundel County;

$63,500 to construct a two-mile natural surface trail connecting the Hollofield area of Patapsco Valley State Park to Sylvan Lane in Ellicott City, Howard County, including a trailhead kiosk and trail markers

MDOT administers the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program, offering grant assistance to local jurisdictions and state agencies to improve safety, enhance multimodal connectivity, and fill missing links in the state’s bicycle network. The $3,382,244 Bikeways Program awards will fund 16 projects, including (among others):

$224,000 to design an extension and widening of Poplar Trail in the Annapolis area of Anne Arundel County;

$80,625 to install bike racks on Prince George’s County transit vehicles;

Various amounts to study and design bicycle connections in Anne Arundel County and other state jurisdictions.