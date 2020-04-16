HoCo Farms directory launched

The Howard County Economic Development Authority and the Office of Sustainability launched an innovative new tool to connect residents with farms in the county. HoCo Farms Connect (https://data.howardcountymd.gov/HoCoFarmsConnect/Mobile_View.aspx) allows farms to list their produce and other products that are available for purchase to the public.

At this time, there are 13 farms listed, with more being added each day. There are 325 farms in Howard County, and more than half the farms are less than 50 acres.

Farms can sign-up to be listed on the map at: https://data.howardcountymd.gov/HoCo_Farms_Connect/main_Form.aspx.

Farms can be viewed on a map or in a list. Residents can search for farms by the type of products that are available for purchase such as eggs, fruits, vegetables, chicken, pork, or community supported agriculture. Each farm description also includes information about the farm and store hours.