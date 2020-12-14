HoCo By Design team to host public meetings Dec. 14 and 15

Once each decade, Howard County updates its general plan, a long-range, visionary document that guides land use, growth and development decisions. From now through the end of 2021, the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning is leading a community outreach effort to create a new general plan, called HoCo By Design. County officials want to hear from every voice to create one vision for the new general plan.

Register to attend meetings virtually on December 14 and December 15 at 7:00 pm. There will be a time-limited Q&A period after the presentations.

December 14

HoCo By Design Topic Focused Meeting: Land Use, Community Character, and Supporting Infrastructure

This meeting is an opportunity to hear the consultants present high-level existing conditions, top trends and findings from the physical assessments. Learn more about and view the physical assessments here.

Register to attend: HERE

YouTube Link to Watch Via Livestream: https://youtu.be/r3QxKowp3Lw

December 15

Topic Focused Meeting: Market, Transportation, Agriculture, and the Environment