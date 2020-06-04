Hill Management Services to build in Glen Burnie

Hill Management Services has broken ground on Dover Commons, a 66,600-square-foot warehouse/industrial building in Glen Burnie’s Baymeadow Industrial Park. The speculative building is expected to deliver this fall.

The building that will rise in Dover Commons will feature 23-foot high ceiling heights, dock and drive-in capabilities with bay sizes starting at 3,600 square feet of space. It will be built on 6.5 acres and will be equipped with an Early Suppression Fast Response System (ESFR).

“We believe warehouse and industrial product will remain the most resilient real estate category going forward, and our decision to speculatively build Dover Commons is based on our confidence in quickly leasing this project to capacity,” said Danielle Beyrodt, vice president and chief operating officer of Hill Management Services. “Based on the building’s close proximity to BWI [Thurgood Marshall] Airport, we are particularly confident in the interest of companies engaged with last-mile delivery services which continues to experience accelerated growth. The flexible bay sizes are also perfectly suited to companies with light-manufacturing requirements, as well as professional services requiring a space that can support small offices combined with warehouse capabilities.”

According to Lee & Associates, the current vacancy level in the North Anne Arundel County submarket is 11.8 percent with activity primarily fueled by companies with warehouse/manufacturing requirements and last mile logistics users.