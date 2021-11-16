HHC releases ESG Report

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) has released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, showing impactful ESG results from the company’s long-standing stewardship of its communities.

With its recent acquisition of Douglas Ranch in Phoenix’s West Valley, HHC now operates the country’s largest portfolio of large-scale master-planned communities, with over 100,000 acres across six states. In alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, HHC’s commitment to environmental and social best practices embodies a profound respect for nature, inclusivity and connectivity.

“Maintaining a sustainable approach to development is at the heart of what we do – it is our commitment to our stakeholders, to our communities, and to the world in which we live,” said David O’Reilly, CEO of HHC. “This sense of responsibility has guided the growth of our master-planned communities for many decades, long before the principles of environmental, social, and corporate governance fostered the global movement known as ESG. Our master-planned communities were founded on the large-scale exploration of many of the smart growth principles that are promoted today and impact the quality of life in our communities.”

The report reflects HHC’s integration across its portfolio of the principles of ESG and is designed to provide stakeholders with a deeper understanding of the company’s dedication to the ideals first expressed by Jim Rouse more than 50 years ago in founding the master-planned community of Columbia.

“We will continue to embrace the forward-thinking placemaking of James Rouse, George Mitchell and Victoria Ward, who were at the forefront of creating self-sustaining cities,” said Jay Cross, President of The Howard Hughes Corporation. “Their legacies inspire us to lead with innovation and technology and to deliver sustainable communities and implement ongoing ESG initiatives to strengthen our proven track record of long-term development and profound respect for conservation and inclusive communities.”