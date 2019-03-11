HHC plans hotel in Merriweather District

An approximately 210-room boutique hotel will be developed in Merriweather District Area 3 by Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) as part of the company’s $5 billion development in Downtown Columbia.

The project is still in the design phase. The timeline for the groundbreaking “will be based on market demand, so it will be ready to go when the time is right,” said Greg Fitchett, president of the Columbia region for HHC, who added that there are no estimated costs for the project at this time.

The new hotel is part of a project that will “truly create the walkable community that is called for under the Columbia Master Plan,” Fitchett said. “The new hotel will be good for Tenable Inc., when the company moves into its adjacent new building, and it will accentuate the Merriweather Post Pavilion experience by allowing concertgoers the opportunity to not only park close the venue, but also have more convenient dining options before and after the show. Once we complete the hotel, visitors will then be able to enjoy a first-class experience at the hotel.”

The as-yet-unnamed hotel will rise by the 320,000-square-foot Tenable building, as well as a 382-unit, seven-story apartment building, with 60,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurants, plus 40,000 square feet of additional retail. Eventually, District 3 will encompass 2.8 million square feet of total development.