Heroes in Health Care raises $238K

Howard Hospital Foundation received more than $238,000 in sponsorships and donations to Howard County General Hospital’s (HCGH) 5th annual Heroes in Health Care event, originally scheduled as an in-person event on June 13 but relaunched as a virtual fundraising campaign.

The campaign recognized the hospital’s dedicated staff on the front lines of the pandemic and included a webpage, video and sponsor recognition sign gardens outside the hospital entrance.

“The results of this – our signature fundraising event – are significant when you note that it raised almost 20% more than last year without us being able to hold an actual event,” said Jennifer Smith, vice president of the Foundation.

HCGH’s 6th annual Heroes in Health Care event is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021, at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, in North Laurel, with Honorary Chairs Gary and Kelly Garofalo.