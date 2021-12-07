Heritage project funding available

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority (MHAA), an independent state entity under the Maryland Department of Planning, is accepting applications for fiscal 2023 grants under the Maryland Heritage Areas Grant Program.

This grant program assists and encourages the preservation of historical, archeological, natural and cultural resources while supporting economic development through heritage tourism across Maryland. Eligible projects must take place within the boundaries of one of the 13 certified heritage areas.

Eligible applicants for MHAA funding include nonprofit organizations and local, state, and federal government entities. Businesses and individuals are not eligible to participate. MHAA grants can fund both capital (acquisition, new construction, and historic preservation) and non-capital (planning, education, interpretation, and events) projects that support heritage tourism and education.

Applicants must submit an Intent to Apply form through the MHAA’s financial incentives website by Jan. 28, 2022, with full applications are due in spring 2022 (each local heritage area has a separate deadline). Grant awards will be announced in July 2022, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for non-capital projects and from $5,000 to $100,000 for capital projects.

A dollar-for-dollar match is required for all grant awards, which may be any combination of cash and in-kind contributions.

MHAA will be holding a series of webinars and virtual “question and answer” sessions in December 2021 and January 2022 for applicants. Interested applicants may register to attend one or more of the virtual events here: https://bit.ly/MHAA-Register; interested applicants may also contact Andrew Arvizu at 410-697-9514 or e-mail. Copies of the grant guidelines and the link to start an application are available at https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.