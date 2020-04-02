Heritage Areas Authority to hold virtual hearing

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority will hold a virtual public hearing at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 17, (rescheduled from the originally planned meeting on March 16) on a request to enlarge the boundaries of the Patapsco Valley Heritage Area.

The expansion would include additional portions of Patapsco Valley State Park; Granite National Register Historic District and related historic sites; Cherry Hill AUMP Church; the Nike Missile Base; the Woodstock Inn; the Howard County Conservancy and adjacent parcel; western Ellicott City; the Guinness Brewery; and Baltimore County’s Southwest Area Park and adjacent connections to Baltimore City.

A map of all of the additions is available at https://mht.maryland.gov/documents/PDF/MHAA/PVHA-Boundary-Amendment-Map-2020.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery