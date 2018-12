Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) Superintendent Michael. Martirano will present his proposed fiscal operating budget tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 18, for the 2019-20 school year, during the evening session of the Howard County Board of Education meeting at the Board Room, Department of Education, 10910 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City.

Board meetings may be viewed live or on-demand at www.hcpss.org and during and after each meeting on Comcast channel 95 or Verizon channel 42.