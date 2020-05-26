HCPSS students, teachers named Presidential Scholars

Atholton High School senior Bill Tong and Centennial High School senior Nadine Meister have been named as U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education.

There were a total of 161 students selected nationally as Class of 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Mount Hebron High School History Teacher Philip Herdman and Centennial High School Biology Teacher Jason Piluk are honored as Distinguished Teachers, as nominated by Tong and Meister, respectively.