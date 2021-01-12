HCPSS Partners with Jemicy School

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) has partnered with the Jemicy School to increase staff understanding of the science of reading and dyslexia, as well as the appropriate strategies so that all students develop academic skills and a love of learning.

Under the terms of the agreement, the HCPSS Elementary Language Arts Office will collaborate with Jemicy to offer professional learning and training for HCPSS staff focused on understanding dyslexia, including identifying what dyslexia looks like in the classroom, addressing common myths about dyslexia and discussing strategies for teaching students with language and learning differences. Jemicy will also serve as a consultative resource for HCPSS staff regarding teaching students exhibiting reading difficulties and dyslexia, answering questions, and reviewing materials.