HCPSS named a 2020 Best Employer by Forbes

For a second year in a row, Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) was named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for 2020 by Forbes magazine. HCPSS is No. 168 overall on the national list of 500 employers.

The Best Employers for Diversity 2020 were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The full rankings are available at www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity/#6dd7ab079b9e