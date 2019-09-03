HCPSS, Gilchrist partner for support services

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) has partnered with Gilchrist to provide grief and loss training for staff and to offer support for school communities affected by a crisis.

Under the agreement, Gilchrist representatives will collaborate with HCPSS School Psychology and Instructional Intervention staff to conduct self-care workshops for HCPSS crisis team members. Gilchrist will offer training for staff in conducting grief support groups within schools and will offer self-care services to HCPSS staff responding to crises.

Gilchrist will also participate in panel discussions during professional development days, and will serve as a resource for students and parents in need of crisis services during times when school is not in session; HCPSS will conduct trainings for Gilchrist staff on responding to crises in school communities.