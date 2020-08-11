HCPSS gets funds for 1:1 device deployment

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) has been awarded more than $13 million in COVID-19 Federal Relief Funds, which will provide critically needed dollars to support the 2020-2021 Reopening Plan, especially to meet technology needs for virtual instruction.

The largest grant award is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Technology Grant, which is valued at $6.56 million. Together, with the $4.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund grant, $359,512 from Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), and $490,000 from the HCPSS General Fund, the school system is able to purchase sufficient student devices necessary to eventually achieve a 1:1 ratio for students in all grades pre-K through 12 and retain a 1 percent reserve of computers for replacement.

“Achieving 1:1 device deployment with this additional funding provides me with great relief as we can now be sure that every student will have the technology they need to be successful in this new instructional environment,” said HCPSS Superintendent Michael Martirano. “It will take time to order, receive, prepare and distribute each device, and we will provide additional information to the community on how students may receive their devices this school year.”

Additionally, HCPSS received $2,265,001 from the CARES Tutoring Grant. HCPSS awaits grants award for the GEER Innovative Program Grant and Broadband for Underserved Populations, which are currently pending. The school system also continues to leverage the Bright Minds Access to Learning Fund to support more specific student needs.