HCPSS considers two 2020-21 school calendar proposals

Howard County Board of Education is considering two options for the 2020-2021 academic calendar. Both options, which were presented at the September 19, 2019 Board meeting, reflect recommendations by the Academic Calendar Planning Committee and additional recommendations from Superintendent Michael Martirano.

The two proposals are very similar in most respects; the most significant difference regards school start and end dates. Calendar option #1 starts school for students on August 25, 2020 with the last official school day on June 10, 2021. Calendar option #2 provides for a student start date of August 31, 2020, and a final day of school on June 15, 2021. Both options provide for a full spring break week in April and include six inclement weather make up days at the end of the school year.

Both proposals reflect several mandates embedded in Maryland law and/or the HCEA negotiated agreement including:

● 180 student school days

● 1,080 instructional hours for elementary and middle schools

● 1,170 instructional hours for high schools

● 193 school staff days

● State-mandated school holidays

A public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 academic calendar is scheduled for Oct. 17. The board is scheduled to act on Nov. 7.

Full details are included in the board report at https://go.boarddocs.com/mabe/hcpssmd/Board.nsf/files/BG52BH016281/$file/09%2019%202019%202020-2021%20Proposed%20Academic%20Calendar.pdf and presentation at https://go.boarddocs.com/mabe/hcpssmd/Board.nsf/files/BG6LE7561D65/$file/09%2019%2019%202020-2021%20Proposed%20Academic%20Calendar%20BR%20ppt.pdf .