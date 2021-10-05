HCPSS board approves fiscal ‘23 capital budget request

The Howard County Board of Education approved its Capital Budget Request for the July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 fiscal year (fiscal 2023) and Priority Listing of the fiscal 2023 State Capital Budget Request, following a public hearing and work session on the capital budget during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 23.

The board’s fiscal 2023 Capital Budget Request totals $99.5 million. Major items included in the request include costs for New High School #13, scheduled to open in September 2023; a renovation and addition at Hammond High School, scheduled for completion in September 2023; systemic renovations and ongoing systemic line items; and ongoing project lines to address various needs of the school system such as relocatable classrooms, roof projects, and planning and design.

The Board’s request amended the superintendent’s proposed Capital Budget Long-Range Master Plan by advancing the first year of funding for the Oakland Mills Middle School renovation/addition project from fiscal 2027 to fiscal 2024, adding a renovation at Oakland Mills High School to receive the first year of funding in fiscal 2026, a renovation project at Jeffers Hill Elementary School, and a renovation and addition at Patapsco Middle School.

The board’s approval of the proposed capital budget represents the first step in the annual capital budget process, which begins well in advance of the school system’s Operating Budget cycle, in order to accommodate deadlines associated with submission of the State Capital Budget.

The board’s Proposal Capital Budget will then be submitted to the Howard County Planning Board and County Council for consideration. Next, the Priority Listing of fiscal 2023 State Capital Budget Request is submitted to the Maryland Interagency Commission on School Construction. On Feb. 17, 2022, the Board will adopt its budget request, which will then be submitted to the County Executive. In May 2022, the County Council will adopt the Howard County Capital Budget, and the Board will adopt the final Capital Budget.